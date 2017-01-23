Registration Plates of 30 Vehicles Taken Off on First Day of Sanctions

The registration plates of 30 vehicles have been taken off on the first day alone after the new harsher penalties stipulated in amendments to the Road Traffic Act entered into force, announced on bTV the deputy from the Reformist Bloc Nastimir Ananiev, who is also chairman of the Parliamentary Transport Committee.

The new penalties entered into force on January 21. Besides taking off the registration plates of vehicles, larger fines have been introduced for speeding as well.

“On the first day alone that the law entered into force, the registration plates of 30 vehicles were taken off for driving without a driver’s license, consumption of alcohol and, in one case, for refusing to take a breathalyser test. This is the only way we will be able to reduce the number of road victims,” said Ananiev.