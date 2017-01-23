Bulgaria's Dimitrov Reaches Australian Open Quarter-Finals

January 23, 2017
Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after defeating Denis Istomin (2:6, 7:6 (2), 6:2, 6:1).

This is the second time Dimitrov will play at the quarter-finals since 2014.

Dimitrov will face David Goffin for a spot in the semi-finals. The Belgian player (11) recovered from a set down and beat Dominic Thiem (8) (5:7, 7:6 (4), 6:2, 6:2).

