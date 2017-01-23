Tens of Thousands Protest Against Amnesty in Romania

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 23, 2017, Monday // 10:38| Views: 375 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tens of Thousands Protest Against Amnesty in Romania BGNES

Tens of thousands of Romanians gathered to protest in Bucharest, reported Nova TV. They are against the plans of the government to release about 3,000 prisoners.

According to the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Romanian jails are overcrowded and this is why thousands of people who have violated the law have to be released.

According to the protesters, however, this will give corrupt politicians the opportunity to avoid legal punishment.

Tension escalated further due to another proposal of the government - that abuse of office which has inflicted damages to the state below the amount of RON 200,000 (about EUR 44,000) be decriminalised, reported Reuters.

President Klaus Iohannis, who took part in the protest, demanded that the government change its intentions.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: amnesty, Iohannis, Romania, corruption, Bucharest
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria