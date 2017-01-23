Tens of Thousands Protest Against Amnesty in Romania

Tens of thousands of Romanians gathered to protest in Bucharest, reported Nova TV. They are against the plans of the government to release about 3,000 prisoners.

According to the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Romanian jails are overcrowded and this is why thousands of people who have violated the law have to be released.

According to the protesters, however, this will give corrupt politicians the opportunity to avoid legal punishment.

Tension escalated further due to another proposal of the government - that abuse of office which has inflicted damages to the state below the amount of RON 200,000 (about EUR 44,000) be decriminalised, reported Reuters.

President Klaus Iohannis, who took part in the protest, demanded that the government change its intentions.