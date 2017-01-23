Negotiations on Ceasefire in Syria To Begin in Astana

World | January 23, 2017, Monday // 10:21| Views: 278 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Negotiations on Ceasefire in Syria To Begin in Astana BGNES

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Syria are about to begin in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The talks are sponsored by Russia, Iran and Turkey. The government in Damascus and the Syrian opposition will take part. The spokesman for the Syrian opposition Yahya Al Aridi has declared that the opposition will refrain from political discussions and that only the ceasefire, the freeing of war prisoners and humanitarian aid will be discussed.

Before the start of the negotiations, talks were held between the delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

The special representative of Vladimir Putin for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said after the meeting that Moscow managed to align its position more closely to those of Ankara and Teheran.

The final aim is to reinforce the ceasefire in Syria agreed at the end of December. Islamic State and formations linked to Al Qaeda have been excluded from the ceasefire.

Besides the Syrian government and opposition, Russia, Turkey and Iran, who are guarantors of the ceasefire, the special envoy of the UN Staffan de Mistura and the US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol will also take part in the negotiations.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ceasefire, Syria, Damscus, Krol, Russia, turkey, Iran, Lavrentiev, Putin, Astana, Al Aridi
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria