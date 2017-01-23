Greek Farmers Cancel Border Blockade

Greek farmers have given up on the blockade of the Greek-Bulgarian border on Tuesday, reported BNR, citing Yordan Arabadzhiev from the Union of International Carriers.

Bulgarian carriers have not received compensation yet for the closing of the borders last year and are ready to take counter measures if Greek farmers change their mind at the last minute, added Arabadzhiev.

If a blockade does take place, we have made our intentions clear – not allowing through Greek agricultural produce and fish on the territory of Bulgaria – be it in terms of import or transit.

Arabadzhiev also announced that Bulgarian carriers have referred the annual blockades of the border to the Greek Prosecutor’s Office.

