Radev's First Days: Caretaker Govt Appointment, Disbanding of Parliament

In the first days of his presidential mandate, Rumen Radev will form a caretaker government and disband the 43rd Parliament.

First, however, the new team of the head of state will be announced.

It is expected that, later on Monday, the former head of the Headquarters of the Air Force Colonel Dimitar Stoyanov will be appointed as chief secretary of the head of state. Journalist Ivo Hristov is expected to be appointed as head of Radev’s cabinet. Professor Emiliya Drumeva, the international secretary of BSP Denitsa Zlateva and the former mayor of the village of Trud Nikolay Koprinkov are also expected to be included in the team.



According to the statement with which Radev addressed MPs during the swearing in ceremony on January 19, the caretaker government is expected to be appointed within a week.

It is widely speculated that Pofessor Ognyan Gerdzhikov, chairman of the 39th Parliament, will be appointed as caretaker PM. He has confirmed that talks have been held on this issue.

Some of the secretaries of Radev are expected to be appointed as caretaker ministers. Radev himself said in an interview for BNT on Sunday that he will rely on experts.

The 43rd Parliament will be disbanded via the same decree that appoints the caretaker cabinet. It is expected that this will happen on January 27, so that snap parliamentary elections may be held on March 26. The other option is for the vote to take place on April 2.

It is probable that Radev will seek consultations with the political parties on this issue.