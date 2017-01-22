Germany's Steinmeier: XX Century World Order Is History

“As usual when power changes hands, there are uncertainties, doubts and question marks regarding the course that the new leadership will take,” wrote in the Bild newspaper Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier with respect to Donal Trump assuming office as the new US President.

Steinmeier added that, in times of new global disarray, this is a matter of something more which sets serious challenges to the world. The election of Donald Trump puts an end to the world as it was in the XX century.

“We are living between worlds, the post-war order and quarter of a century after the fall of the Berlin wall are now history. What notions of the global order in the 21st century will be imposed and how tomorrow’s world will look remains to be seen.”

Steinmeier stated that Berlin wants to make perfectly clear its ideas and expectations about the new partnership to be formed between Europe and the USA.

Germany sees free trade, exchange and an open world, uniting of forces against extremism and terrorism, close and full of trust joint Transatlantic work on the basis of common values as the main points on the agenda for the formation of these new relations.

“I know we have to get ready for tempestuous times, a certain unpredictability and new uncertainties. But I am convinced that we will find a heedful audience in Washington which knows that in this world even big countries need partners and are ready to walk along their path together with good friends and proven allies.”

