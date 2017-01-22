Britain's High Court To Decide on Brexit on Tuesday

The High Court of Great Britain will convene on Tuesday in order to decide whether Prime Minister Theresa May may use her powers in order to begin official negotiations on leaving the European Union or will have to seek the approval of Parliament first.

The PM wanted to activate Art.50 of the Lisbon Treaty in order to launch Brexit without the permission of MPs, but, according to the court, this is illegal.

Several days ago, May stated that the UK does not want the “fragmentation” of the EU and pointed out that Brexit will mean the end of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the territory of the country.

Theresa May also announced that she will not be afraid to say to Donald Trump that he is doing so if Trump says or does something that she regards as “unacceptable”.

Trump and May will meet on Friday in order to discuss trade and security issues. The British PM will be one of the first state leaders to meet the US President after his assuming office.

The “special relations” between the two countries will give me the opportunity to raise difficult questions, commented May on BBC.

