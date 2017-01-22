Borisov: No Coalitions, 1 Million Votes for GERB

No coalitions in the next Parliament and over one million votes –this is what the leader of GERB Boyko Borisov demanded from himself at the National Working Meeting of GERB.

Borisov described as lies the claims of BSP about the expensive construction of highways and the stopping of European funds. He addressed Korneliya Ninova:

“Their metaphor is monstrous. See how far Mrs Lie has gone. They know their own capacity; they know the rule that after a BSP government what follows is destruction – financial, economic, all types of destruction.”

On Monday, Borisov will ask for an opinion of the EC which programme will be stopped.

The Reformist Bloc, the United Patriots and the formation of Veselin Mareshki Yes, Bulgaria are the preferred coalition partners for GERB.

Coalitions with DPS, DOST, ABV and BSP, however, are out of the question, warned Borisov.

“Do not think about coalitions at all – both on the left and on the right they are of the opinion that they are self-sufficient and the only ones. They are ten years behind us in their mentality…”