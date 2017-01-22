Code Yellow Declared in 22 of Bulgaria's Regions

Bulgaria: Code Yellow Declared in 22 of Bulgaria's Regions

Code Yellow has been declared on Sunday for 22 regions, reported BGNES.

The only regions that will not experience severe cold are along the Black Sea shore – Burgas, Varna and Dobrich regions, as well as the southern regions of Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and Kardzhali.

For all other regions, code yellow is in force. This means that temperatures will be low and in most regions maximum temperatures will remain negative.

Tags: code yellow, maximum temperatures, cold
