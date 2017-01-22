DPS: We Will Give Radev 101 Days

“We expect that Rumen Radev will be a good president. We, DPS, will give him 101 days… and we will assess him after 101 days,” stated in an interview for Nova TV the chairman of DPS Mustafa Karadayi.

According to the chairman of the party of Ahmed Dogan, this number of days is the tolerance period of time for every new state office, while Bulgarians, including deputies, have a problem with respecting institutions.

Answering the question whether DPS is ready to return to governing, Karadayi assured that this is the case and DPS can “with GERB and with BSP”.

“We are ready to be part of the government and we have shown that even when we were in opposition. The place of DPS is in the next majority and the next executive power but only on a value basis and a prepared programme for government. We will not participate in majorities that lack principles,” stated Karadayi.

