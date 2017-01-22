President Radev: I Will Not Assume Functions of PM

January 22, 2017, Sunday
President Rumen Radev stated in his first interview after he was sworn in that he will rely on experts in the caretaker government he intends to appoint.

Radev was adamant that he will not assume the functions of Prime Minister and will not intervene in the work of any cabinet.

“I want this to be an effective government which will lead Bulgaria through the few difficult months until the next legitimately elected government.It must be clear that the caretaker government does not have the task of formulating policy; it must simply govern the country until the next government,” stated President Radev on BNT.

 

