Marine Le Pen: European Union Is Dead

January 22, 2017, Sunday
The leader of the National Front (FN) Marine Le Pen reckons that the EU is no longer viable and France has to leave the bloc unless it receives certain preferences from Brussels, reported BGNES.

In an interview,, Le Pen stated: “The European Union is dead but it does not know this yet. It failed in all aspects: economically (growth is very slow), socially (poverty is growing, unemployment is very high), security-wise (the EU is incapable of protecting its own borders; it cannot defend itself against Islamic terrorism).”

