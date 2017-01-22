Govt Considering Alleviating Traffic Along Danube Bridge

The government is considering how to alleviate traffic along Danube Bridge near Vidin since kilometre-long queues keep on forming constantly.

On Saturday, there was a 12-km queue and a ban on vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes had to be introduced along the road Botevgrad – Vidin due to difficulties in the operation of the border cross checkpoint.

The ferry along the river is also not operating.

Outgoing Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova stated: “This is a matter of the organisation of the operations on the Romanian side. Our proposal is for a new, third lane to be opened on the Romanian side.”

