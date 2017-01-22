President-Elect Rumen Radev To Assume Office

Bulgaria: President-Elect Rumen Radev To Assume Office

Rumen Radev and Iliyana Yotova will assume office as President and Vice President, respectively, with an official ceremony, 21 artillery salutes and the sound of church bells.

The ceremony in front of the memorial of the Unknown Soldier will be attended by the chairman of Parliament, the outgoing PM and the cabinet, deputies, constitutional judges and diplomats.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 on Sunday and will be shown live on BNT.

Tags: Plevneliev, Radev, Yotova
