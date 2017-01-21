Bulgaria's Dimitrov Defeats Gasquet in 3rd Round of Australian Open

Bulgaria’s tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has defeated French player Richard Gasquet in the third round of the Australian Open (6:3, 6:2, 6:4).

This is only the second victory for Dimitrov in 7 matches against the Frenchman.

Dimitrov will face Denis Istomin on Monday.

 

