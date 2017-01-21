40 People Taken To Hospital After Bucharest Night Club Fire

Bulgaria: 40 People Taken To Hospital After Bucharest Night Club Fire BGNES

One year and three months after the tragedy in the Colectiv disco in Bucharest which killed 64 people and caused mass protests and the resignation of the former government, the capital of Romania was rocked by a similar incident on Saturday morning but no victims have been reported.

A popular night club burnt up and over 40 people were taken to the hospital, reported Reuters.

There are no victims. One person is in a serious condition. Just a few of the 40 people who were taken to the hospital will remain there for treatment.

Among the injured, there are people with fractures. In a panic, they tried to jump off the second floor of the building in order to save themselves.

The fire started at the Bamboo club at about 03:30 hrs on Saturday.

