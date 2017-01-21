New Shooting in Turkey's Istanbul

An armed man opened fire against police vehicles only hours after unknown persons shot at the building of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The shooter threw a hand grenade as well before running off, reported BNR.

No victims or injured people have been reported.

The attack took place in the neighbourhood where Reina club is located. Reina was attacked on New Year’s Eve and 39 people were shot.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the authorities, the attack was carried out by “ultra left activists”.

The attack comes against the background of the extension of the powers of President Recep Erdogan which has caused an escalation of the tension in the country, reported AFP.