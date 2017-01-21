New Shooting in Turkey's Istanbul

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 21, 2017, Saturday // 16:33| Views: 681 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Shooting in Turkey's Istanbul BGNES

An armed man opened fire against police vehicles only hours after unknown persons shot at the building of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The shooter threw a hand grenade as well before running off, reported BNR.

No victims or injured people have been reported.

The attack took place in the neighbourhood where Reina club is located. Reina was attacked on New Year’s Eve and 39 people were shot.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the authorities, the attack was carried out by “ultra left activists”.

The attack comes against the background of the extension of the powers of President Recep Erdogan which has caused an escalation of the tension in the country, reported AFP.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Istanbul, turkey, Reina, night club, shooting, AKP, Erdogan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria