Harsher Penalties Stipulated By Amendments to Road Traffic Act

The amendments to the Road Traffic Act which provide for new harsher penalties will enter in force on Saturday.

The fines for speeding in a residential area are as follows: when speeding at between 31km/h and 40 km/h the fine is BGN 400, for speeding over 40 km/h, the fine is BGN 600 and for speeding over 50 km/h – BGN 700.

The fines for speeding outside a residential area have been doubled: over 30 km/h – BGN 300, over 40 km/h – BGN 400. Speeding over 50 km/h will be penalised with a fine of BGN 600 plus BGN 50 for every 5 km/h over the established speeding of over 50 km/h.

There are harsher penalties for drivers who have consumed alcohol as well. The fines begin at between 0.5 and o.8 promilles – BGN 500 and suspension of the driver’s license for six months.

Blood alcohol content of over 0.8 promilles will be penalised by suspension of the driver’s license for one year. If the driver refuses to take a breathalyser test or give a blood sample, he/she be penalised with a fine of BGN 5,000 and suspension of the driver’s license for a period of three years.

One of the most commented upon amendments is the option of penalising the driver via taking off the registration plate of the vehicle. This will happen in cases when the driver is driving without a driver’s license, if the driver has blood alcohol content of over 0.5 promilles, when the driver has been using drugs or refuses to take a breathalyser test or give a blood sample.