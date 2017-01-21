Harsher Penalties Stipulated By Amendments to Road Traffic Act

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 21, 2017, Saturday // 14:37| Views: 683 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Harsher Penalties Stipulated By Amendments to Road Traffic Act BGNES

The amendments to the Road Traffic Act which provide for new harsher penalties will enter in force on Saturday.

The fines for speeding in a residential area are as follows: when speeding at between 31km/h and 40 km/h the fine is BGN 400, for speeding over 40 km/h, the fine is BGN 600 and for speeding over 50 km/h – BGN 700.

The fines for speeding outside a residential area have been doubled: over 30 km/h – BGN 300, over 40 km/h – BGN 400. Speeding over 50 km/h will be penalised with a fine of BGN 600 plus BGN 50 for every 5 km/h over the established speeding of over 50 km/h.

There are harsher penalties for drivers who have consumed alcohol as well. The fines begin at between 0.5 and o.8 promilles – BGN 500 and suspension of the driver’s license for six months.

Blood alcohol content of over 0.8 promilles will be penalised by suspension of the driver’s license for one year. If the driver refuses to take a breathalyser test or give a blood sample, he/she be penalised with a fine of BGN 5,000 and suspension of the driver’s license for a period of three years.

 One of the most commented upon amendments is the option of penalising the driver via taking off the registration plate of the vehicle. This will happen in cases when the driver is driving without a driver’s license, if the driver has blood alcohol content of over 0.5 promilles, when the driver has been using drugs or refuses to take a breathalyser test or give a blood sample.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Road Traffic Act, breathalyser, blood sample, suspension, fines, penalties, drugs, alcohol, speeding, vehicle
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria