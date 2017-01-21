68 Illegal Migrants Leave Bulgaria in 2017

BGNES

Directorate Migration of the Interior Ministry has led out 68 illegally residing foreigners from the territory of Bulgaria since the beginning of 2017, showed the weekly data of the Interior Ministry, reported BGNES.

19 persons were expelled; the rest left the country voluntarily.

For the first three weeks of the year, 112 new migrants were registered. 38 were registered last week.

The drop in the number of migrants is significant, compared to the 482 migrants registered in the first three weeks of 2016.

At the same time, migrants on the territory of Bulgaria continue to attempt to leave the country in the direction of Central and Western Europe. A total of 323 migrants have been detained while trying to leave Bulgaria. 302 were caught at the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

Tags: migrants, interior ministry, Serbia
