16 Hungarian Pupils Die in Bus Crash Near Verona
BGNES
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
16 charred bodies were recovered from the bus. The injured have been taken to a hospital in Verona.
Sixteen people have died and 39 have been injured in an accident in northern Italy with a bus full of Hungarian pupils who were on holiday.
The bus hit a pole and burnt down at the exit of the A4 highway near Verona on Friday night. The driver, who is assumed to be French, is among the dead.
The bus was transporting Hungarian pupils who were coming back from a holiday in France.
16 charred bodies were recovered from the bus. The injured have been taken to a hospital in Verona.
- » Belgium: Not All Returns of Migrants to Bulgaria Are Cancelled
- » Germany Legalises Marijuana
- » Germany To Hold Parliamentary Elections on September 24
- » Bulgarian EP Deputies Adopt Common Stance Against Blockades in Greece
- » Belgium's CALL: Bulgaria Does Not Offer Migrants Good Conditions
- » Italy Rocked by 4 Quakes in 1 Hour
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)