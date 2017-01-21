16 Hungarian Pupils Die in Bus Crash Near Verona

Sixteen people have died and 39 have been injured in an accident in northern Italy with a bus full of Hungarian pupils who were on holiday.

The bus hit a pole and burnt down at the exit of the A4 highway near Verona on Friday night. The driver, who is assumed to be French, is among the dead.

The bus was transporting Hungarian pupils who were coming back from a holiday in France.

16 charred bodies were recovered from the bus. The injured have been taken to a hospital in Verona.

