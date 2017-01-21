Donald Trump Signs Decree Against Obamacare

Just a few hours after assuming office, the new US President Donald Trump signed a decree against the health reform law known as Obamacare.

Thus, he kept his promise made during the election campaign in November 2016.

The decree is aimed at reducing to a minimum the financial burden of the law before its annulment, announced the White House.

The law stipulated that all Americans have health insurance.

In his first speech as US President, Trump promised to make America rich, proud and safe once again, and return power to the people.

Trump promised to root out Islamic terrorism.