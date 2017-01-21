Russian Hacker Arrested in Spain

A computer expert considered to be one of the most important hackers in Russia has been detained in Spain.

The 32-year old Stanislav Lisov is wanted in the USA for financial fraud amounting to EUR 5 M, read the announcement of the Spanish Civil Guard.

Spanish authorities stated that the hacker was arrested a week ago at the airport in Barcelona.

Lisov is charged with the creation of malware which gave him access to data about the debit and credit cards of millions of people.

