Russian Hacker Arrested in Spain
Crime | January 21, 2017, Saturday // 10:53| Views: 685 | Comments: 0
BGNES
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A computer expert considered to be one of the most important hackers in Russia has been detained in Spain.
The 32-year old Stanislav Lisov is wanted in the USA for financial fraud amounting to EUR 5 M, read the announcement of the Spanish Civil Guard.
Spanish authorities stated that the hacker was arrested a week ago at the airport in Barcelona.
Lisov is charged with the creation of malware which gave him access to data about the debit and credit cards of millions of people.
- » Shooting at Bus in Sofia Breaks Windows, Nobody Hurt
- » Bulgaria's Ex-Spy Chief Faces New Embezzlement Charges
- » Bulgaria's DefMin Formally Indicted over Abuse of Office
- » Bulgaria Court to Decide on Removing Plovdiv Mayor
- » Five Bulgarian Customs Officers to Remain in Custody
- » Bulgaria's IntMin 'Has No Info' on Int'l People Smuggling Ring Busted by Turkey
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)