Turkey's Parliament Approves Constitutional Reform

The Turkish Parliament made the way to the holding of a referendum in the spring which will determine whether the powers of the president will be extended.

The draft for amendments to the constitution was approved by deputies at second reading late on Friday night.

The draft was adopted with 339 votes – 9 more than the required majority in order for the constitutional reform to be submitted to a referendum.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his supporters claim that the changes will ensure stability but, according to his critics, the amendments will concentrate too much power in his hands.