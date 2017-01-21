Turkey's Parliament Approves Constitutional Reform

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 21, 2017, Saturday // 09:00| Views: 701 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey's Parliament Approves Constitutional Reform BGNES

The Turkish Parliament made the way to the holding of a referendum in the spring which will determine whether the powers of the president will be extended.

The draft for amendments to the constitution was approved by deputies at second reading late on Friday night.

The draft was adopted with 339 votes – 9 more than the required majority in order for the constitutional reform to be submitted to a referendum.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan and his supporters claim that the changes will ensure stability but, according to his critics, the amendments will concentrate too much power in his hands.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Erdogan, Referendum, constitutional reform
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria