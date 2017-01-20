Friday Funday Ideas for Office Staff

Work can be very stressful, especially when the whole week has been very busy and full of challenges. To keep the mood at the office positive and fun, many companies are starting to end the week by having group activities and sharing fun stuff on Fridays. There are plenty of advantages to be gained from engaging employees in fun activities. You can help keep stress levels at the office low, allowing employees to maintain their creativity and motivation.

Friday Fundays can be filled with a wide range of activities. In this post, we are going to take a closer look at some of the things you and the rest of the team can do to end the week. Let’s have a bit of fun, shall we?

Group Dinners

One of the easiest activities you can immediately try is having a group dinner. Once Friday is over, take everyone to a nearby restaurant and treat them for all the hard work they have done over the week. Employees will certainly appreciate the gesture; that sense of appreciation alone is more than enough reason to give this activity a try.

If a dinner is too heavy, you can also take everyone out for drinks or simply hit the local club for tons of fun. There is no limit to what you and your team can do on Friday nights. Some start-ups even take employees on shopping sprees or other engaging activities on Fridays.

The goal here is to unwind and relax, so make sure the spot you choose allows you and the rest of the team to have fun conversations. It is very enjoyable to spend Friday nights just trading war stories, or perhaps some weird encounters with clients or just non work-related stories, while sharing drinks and meals.

Gaming Night!

Another activity you can try is gaming. There are plenty of games that can be played with the rest of the team. It is not uncommon for start-up employees to take Friday night and use it to play network or online games. First-Person Shooting games or MMORPGs are quite popular and they work really well for this purpose.

Multiplayer gaming is actually a great way to build your team. Team members will learn to work together while competing in the game. You can also introduce a prize pool to make the whole experience that much more exciting.

Of course, video games are not the only type of games you can play. You can, for instance, take the whole team and hit an online bingo room like Sun Bingo for a bit of R&R. Online bingo requires no special preparation or skill. The entire team can just have a relaxing time sharing the online bingo experience. Some might even get lucky and hit the prizes offered by the best online bingo rooms today.

Speaking of online gaming nights…

Office Poker Fridays

Poker is a very exciting game to play with a lot of people. It is easy to accommodate up to eight players on a game of Poker. Similar to online bingo, this game is also playable offline and online; the latter is simpler, since you don’t have to have a dealer and the entire gameplay is much faster and more exciting.

Poker nights and some friendly wagers to go along with the games are a great combination for helping employees relax after a stressful week. Naturally, you need to keep the tone of the game friendly and not too competitive, but poker games help employees train their decision-making and analytics skills while having a lot of fun.

Pool or Bowling (or Other Sports)

We can’t really talk about activities for you and your team without talking about sports. Exercise is both good for your body and very relaxing. There are plenty of options to choose from, too; most of them are simple enough to play and will accommodate the entire team without a problem.

A game of basketball, for instance, can be the perfect way to end the week. Employees can form their own teams and different departments can compete with each other for some bragging rights. The same can be said for football and futsal.

Alternatively, you can opt for less physical games. A bowling night is a great idea to try, even if you have never played bowling before. In fact, bowling with those who have never played the game is the perfect way to spend an amazing night laughing and having a lot of fun.

These are just some of the activities you can try to turn Friday into Funday. Stick to the activities you and your team truly enjoy and have regular Fundays at the end of the week. The simple fun you share with the rest of the team will quickly turn into an effective way of managing stress and maintaining productivity.

