Code Yellow Declared for All of Bulgaria for Saturday
Code yellow has been declared for Saturday for all of Bulgaria due to low temperatures.
The code is in force for all 28 regions.
The minimum temperatures will be between minus 15 and minus 10 degrees. The maximum temperatures will be between minus 4 and minus 1 degrees.
