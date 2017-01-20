Outgoing Deputy Foreign Minister Charged With Abuse of Office

Bulgaria: Outgoing Deputy Foreign Minister Charged With Abuse of Office

Outgoing Deputy Foreign Minister Hristo Angelichin has been indicted on charges of abuse of office for violating the Public Procurement Act, reported BGNES.

Angelichin is in the Sofia Investigative Service where he is being interrogated.

At the end of last year, the Prosecutor’s Office initiated pre-trial proceedings against employees of the Foreign Ministry for abuse of office. The issue was the purchase of telephone exchanges.

Then, Angelichin commented: “After the Prosecutor’s Office intervened on the basis of internal snitching, from the ministry itself, we stopped buying these exchanges because there is nothing sweeter than the prosecution conducting its inspection, saying that they have discovered nothing and then us continuing.”

Angelichin was of the opinion then that this was an attack on the part of BSP.

 

