EU Energy Commissioner Negotiates Key Energy Projects With Greek Govt

European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete is in Athens where he is holding negotiations with the Greek government on key energy projects.

The interconnector Greece – Bulgaria is among these projects.

The EU Commissioner stated in Athens that the EU views the interconnector for the transit of natural gas from Greece to Bulgaria as a priority. He pointed out that there is, already, a positive assessment of the impact on the environment by the competent bodies in the two countries

The length of the gas link is 140 kilometres on Bulgarian territory and it will reach Stara Zagora.

Comments in Greek media point out that the intersystem link is targeted at reducing dependence on Russian gas and guaranteeing supplies.

The EU Energy Commissioner discussed with Greek Energy Minister Stathakis the floating platform for liquefied gas to Alexandroupolis which may also supply fuel to the two countries if the need arises.

The EU Commissioner also met Greek PM Tsipras and the main topic of the conversation was the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which will supply Europe with Azeri gas.

This is a project of extreme importance to Europe and deliveries are planned to begin in 2020.