Sofia Ethnographic Museum To Present Surva, Vasilitsa

The UNESCO-listed Bulgarian custom Surva and the biggest Roma holiday Vasilitsa will be presented at the ethnographic Museum in Sofia on January 21 at 11:00 hrs.

The two holidays which are held at the same time – January 13 and 14 will be presented in the yard of the museum as part of the campaign “Learn About Traditions In Order To Love Your People!”

