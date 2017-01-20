Sofia Ethnographic Museum To Present Surva, Vasilitsa
The UNESCO-listed Bulgarian custom Surva and the biggest Roma holiday Vasilitsa will be presented at the ethnographic Museum in Sofia on January 21 at 11:00 hrs.
The two holidays which are held at the same time – January 13 and 14 will be presented in the yard of the museum as part of the campaign “Learn About Traditions In Order To Love Your People!”
