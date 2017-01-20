Belgium: Not All Returns of Migrants to Bulgaria Are Cancelled

Belgium’s state Secretary for Asylum and Migration Theo Francken has specified that not all returns of migrants to Bulgaria have been cancelled, reported local media.

Francken commented on the three decisions of the Council for Alien Law Litigation (CALL) according to which three underage and unaccompanied Afghanis must “under no circumstances” be returned to Bulgaria.

The judicial institution is of the opinion that their asylum applications will not be reviewed fairly in Bulgaria.

The judge has added that the conditions for the admission of migrants in Bulgaria are unsatisfactory.

The State Secretary has explained that this judicial ruling is based on the conditions in Bulgarian refugee centres in 2015. Francken has added that neither the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, nor the Council of Europe have called for a moratorium on the return of migrants to Bulgaria.