Germany Legalises Marijuana

Doctors in Germany will soon be able to prescribe cannabis to alleviate the suffering of patients after deputies in the lower chamber of Parliament adopted unanimously a law legalising marijuana for medicinal purposes.

The use of the plant for pleasure, however, remains illegal.

Cannabis may be prescribed to people suffering from chronic pain, loss of appetite and fatigue caused by chemotherapy.

At the moment, patients must have a special permission in order to use cannabis for medicinal purposes. A total of about 1,000 people in the country have received such permission.

The law will enter into force in March and health insurers will be obliged to cover expenses for marijuana.