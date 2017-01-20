Laid Off Miners Block Bobov Dol Mine Again

Fifty of the laid off Bobov dol miners blocked the passage of trucks transporting coal to the mine at 10:00 hrs on Friday for a second day in a row, reported BGNES.

There were about 50 people at the blockade at 10:30 hrs but more people keep arriving.

On Thursday, about 100 people blocked the entry and exit of trucks transporting raw materials for the mine.

Negotiations with the head of Coal Extraction – Bobov dol Haralampi Zlatanov failed – miners did not accept the proposal for a rescheduled payment of their remuneration.

According to the miners, the sums amount to six gross salaries plus food coupons and unused paid leave.