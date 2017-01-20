Traffic of All Vehicles Along Trakia Highway Restored
BGNES
Traffic of all vehicles along the Trakia highway in the direction of Burgas in the section of the hub Zimnitsa - Burgas has been restored.
Drivers must pay attention and stick to the speed limit of 80 km/h, warned the Road Infrastructure Agency.
Traffic of all vehicles through the Obzor pass has been restored as well.
