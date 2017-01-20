Traffic of All Vehicles Along Trakia Highway Restored

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 20, 2017, Friday // 10:14| Views: 1035 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Traffic of All Vehicles Along Trakia Highway Restored BGNES

Traffic of all vehicles along the Trakia highway in the direction of Burgas in the section of the hub Zimnitsa - Burgas has been restored.

Drivers must pay attention and stick to the speed limit of 80 km/h, warned the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Traffic of all vehicles through the Obzor pass has been restored as well.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia highway, Obzor, Zimnitsa, hub, Burgas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria