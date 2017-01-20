Sofia Prosecutor's Office Investigates Foreign Ministry Employees

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 20, 2017, Friday // 10:03| Views: 879 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Prosecutor's Office Investigates Foreign Ministry Employees BGNES

Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has started an investigation against senior employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the state prosecution.

The prosecution is investigating the employees for abeyance and abuse of office over a contract for airplane tickets. The contract also includes hotel stays and medical insurance for travelling abroad. According to the investigators, instead of announcing a public procurement order, a contract was signed with a firm which serviced the Agriculture Ministry as well.

The damages to the Foreign Ministry are estimated at BGN 148,000. Employees at the ministry did not take advantage of the discounts and vouchers despite the fact that these were on offer.

The investigation must be completed within two months.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Foreign Ministry, Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, abeyance, public procurement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria