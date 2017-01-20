Sofia Prosecutor's Office Investigates Foreign Ministry Employees

Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has started an investigation against senior employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the state prosecution.

The prosecution is investigating the employees for abeyance and abuse of office over a contract for airplane tickets. The contract also includes hotel stays and medical insurance for travelling abroad. According to the investigators, instead of announcing a public procurement order, a contract was signed with a firm which serviced the Agriculture Ministry as well.

The damages to the Foreign Ministry are estimated at BGN 148,000. Employees at the ministry did not take advantage of the discounts and vouchers despite the fact that these were on offer.

The investigation must be completed within two months.



