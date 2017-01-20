6-Km Queue at Danube Bridge - Vidin

There is heavy traffic at the Bulgarian – Romanian border and a 6-km queue at border cross checkpoint Danube Bridge – Vidin.

The queue of trucks at Danube Bridge – Ruse is 7 kilometres long, reported the press centre of General Directorate Border Police.

Traffic is intense at the Bulgarian – Turkish border. The queue at border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo is 3 kilometres long.

Traffic at the border cross checkpoints at the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece is normal in winter conditions.