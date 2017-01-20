6-Km Queue at Danube Bridge - Vidin
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There is heavy traffic at the Bulgarian – Romanian border and a 6-km queue at border cross checkpoint Danube Bridge – Vidin.
The queue of trucks at Danube Bridge – Ruse is 7 kilometres long, reported the press centre of General Directorate Border Police.
Traffic is intense at the Bulgarian – Turkish border. The queue at border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo is 3 kilometres long.
Traffic at the border cross checkpoints at the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece is normal in winter conditions.
- » Annual Vignettes To Be Valid for 12 Months After Purchase Date
- » Laid Off Miners Block Bobov Dol Mine Again
- » Traffic of All Vehicles Along Trakia Highway Restored
- » Sofia Prosecutor's Office Investigates Foreign Ministry Employees
- » Bulgaria's EU, NATO Choice Should Not Be Questioned - President-Elect
- » Bulgaria's President-Elect Extends Parliament's Life by Week
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)