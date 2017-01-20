Donald Trump To Be Sworn In As US President

Politics | January 20, 2017, Friday
BGNES

The 45th President of the USA Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be sworn in in Washington on Friday.

The ceremony will take place at noon local time and will be followed by the traditional parade and a ball in the White House in the evening.

This year, the calendar of events before the ceremony was rather modest and the explanation of Donald Trump’s team was that he wanted a “working atmosphere” and not grandiosity.


