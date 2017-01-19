Grigor Dimitrov Qualifies for Australian Open's 3rd Round

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria achieved on Thursday a surprisingly difficult victory against South Korea's Hyeong Chung in the second round of Australian Open.

Dimitrov will face Richard Gasquet in the next round.

Hyeong is the world's No 105 according to the ATP ranking, while Dimitrov is now the 15th best tennis player. However, it took the latter 2 h 38 min to secure the victory.

Gasquet is considered a tough opponent for the Bulgarian, who has defeated him in only one out of six games so far.

 

