Bulgaria, Serbia to Ink Gas Interconnector MoU

Bulgaria and Serbia's Energy Ministers are to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of a gas link between the two countries, Bulgarian officials say.

Temenuzhka Petkova and Aleksandar Antic, who will ink the MoU representing the two countries, will work to begin construction by May 2019 at the latest and have it operational by the end of 2020, according to Bulgaria's Energy Ministry.

Bulgaria began working to build gas links with its neighbors after a heating crisis in the cold winter of 2009, but so far only the one with Romania has been completed.

The first phase of the interconnector with Serbia was finished on December 31, 2015 using EU funding from the last program period (2007-2013). More EU money is to be sought for the second phase through Operational Program Innovations and Competitiveness under the current period (2014-2020).

