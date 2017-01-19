Fresh Snow Catches Bulgaria Off-Guard

January 19, 2017, Thursday
File photo, BGNES

New heavy snowfall has disrupted traffic across Bulgaria, with the country's north-west and south most severely affected.

In Varna region, third- and fourth-class roads remain closed for a second day.

As many as 142 snow plows are operating in Sofia on Thursday morning, but their work is hampered by the constant snowfall, according to news website Dnevnik.bg.

In two municipalities, one in Silistra in the north-east and another in Haskovo in the south, children will not go to school on Thursday.

Movement of trucks along International Road E-79 is restricted in Montana region in the north.

Tags: snowfall, snow, cold snap
