Greece Halts Trucks from Bulgaria over Bad Weather
Society | January 19, 2017, Thursday // 11:53| Views: 1180 | Comments: 0
File photo, BGNES
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Greece has halted trucks entering via two border crossings from going on in direction to several key cities over severe weather conditions.
Greece has halted trucks entering via two border crossings from going on in direction to several key cities over severe weather conditions.
The restriction is in force as of 10:00 local time (EET) on Thursday for Ilinden-Exochi and Kulata-Promachonas border crossing points, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry says.
Roads into Serres, Kilkis, Drama and Thessaloniki are open to all other traffic.
Trucks will be granted passage after roads are cleaned well enough.
A cold snap and heavy snow surprised Southeast Europe, including Bulgaria and parts of Northern Greece.
- » Fresh Snow Catches Bulgaria Off-Guard
- » Code Yellow in Most of Bulgaria over Snow, Road Ice
- » Bulgaria's Handover of Gulenist to Turkey 'Unlawful' - Amnesty
- » Bulgaria's Weather Service Warns of Snow in Most of Country Wednesday
- » Snow, Wind Warning Issued across Bulgaria
- » Norway’s Oslo Bans Diesel Cars
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)