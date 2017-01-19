Greece Halts Trucks from Bulgaria over Bad Weather

Greece has halted trucks entering via two border crossings from going on in direction to several key cities over severe weather conditions.



The restriction is in force as of 10:00 local time (EET) on Thursday for Ilinden-Exochi and Kulata-Promachonas border crossing points, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry says.



Roads into Serres, Kilkis, Drama and Thessaloniki are open to all other traffic.



Trucks will be granted passage after roads are cleaned well enough.



A cold snap and heavy snow surprised Southeast Europe, including Bulgaria and parts of Northern Greece.



