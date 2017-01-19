Bulgaria's President-Elect Extends Parliament's Life by Week

Bulgarian President-elect Rumen Radev has confirmed he will not dissolve the current Parliament before a week has passed.



"My creed is: Few words, but efficient action. You have one more week," he has told lawmakers at his speech after the swearing-in ceremony.



Earlier, Radev had said he stood ready to dissolve the legislature within the shortest timeframe possible.

Parliament has to be dissolved by the President after his assumes office (his predecessor Rosen Plevneliev being barred from doing so) to pave the way for an interim government and a date for early elections.

Lawmakers have been left divided over his words, with some seeing them as disrespect for the legislature and others explaining them as a remnant of his career as a military officer and the habit of giving orders. Before running for President, Radev was Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force.



You can read more of his speech here.