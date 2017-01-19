Bulgaria's President-Elect Extends Parliament's Life by Week

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 19, 2017, Thursday // 10:41| Views: 968 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President-Elect Extends Parliament's Life by Week Screen capture: BNT

Bulgarian President-elect Rumen Radev has confirmed he will not dissolve the current Parliament before a week has passed.

"My creed is: Few words, but efficient action. You have one more week," he has told lawmakers at his speech after the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier, Radev had said he stood ready to dissolve the legislature within the shortest timeframe possible.

Parliament has to be dissolved by the President after his assumes office (his predecessor Rosen Plevneliev being barred from doing so) to pave the way for an interim government and a date for early elections.

Lawmakers have been left divided over his words, with some seeing them as disrespect for the legislature and others explaining them as a remnant of his career as a military officer and the habit of giving orders. Before running for President, Radev was Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force.

You can read more of his speech here.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria