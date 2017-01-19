Code Yellow in Most of Bulgaria over Snow, Road Ice

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 19, 2017, Thursday // 10:14| Views: 1397 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Code Yellow in Most of Bulgaria over Snow, Road Ice Source: NIMH

A warning has been issued by Bulgaria's weather service for Thursday.

Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Shumen, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv are the regions affected.

Along the Black Sea coast, heavy winds are expected at a speed of 12-17 m/s with gusts of up to 18-20 m/s.

In the north-west and west of the country, where no warning has been declared, sub-zero temperatures and snowfall are also expected for most of the country.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: code yellow, snowfall
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria