Code Yellow in Most of Bulgaria over Snow, Road Ice

A warning has been issued by Bulgaria's weather service for Thursday.



Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Shumen, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv are the regions affected.



Along the Black Sea coast, heavy winds are expected at a speed of 12-17 m/s with gusts of up to 18-20 m/s.



In the north-west and west of the country, where no warning has been declared, sub-zero temperatures and snowfall are also expected for most of the country.



