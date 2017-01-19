Bulgaria's President-Elect Rumen Radev Sworn In
File photo, BGNES
The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Rumen Radev is taking place on Thursday morning.
Minutes before the event, outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has arrived at the National Assembly, telling reporters he wishes to see Radev being sent away with applause one day, getting the international acclaim of incumbent Rosen Plevneliev.
At the Parliament headquarters, Radev has taken his oath of office several days before moving into the Presidency.
Vice President Iliana Iotova has followed suit.
More to follow.
