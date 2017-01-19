Bulgaria's President-Elect Rumen Radev Sworn In

The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Rumen Radev is taking place on Thursday morning.



At the Parliament headquarters, Radev has taken his oath of office several days before moving into the Presidency.



Vice President Iliana Iotova has followed suit.

Minutes before the event, outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has arrived at the National Assembly, telling reporters he wishes to see Radev being sent away with applause one day, getting the international acclaim of incumbent Rosen Plevneliev.



