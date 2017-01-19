Bulgaria's President-Elect Rumen Radev Sworn In

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 19, 2017, Thursday // 09:55| Views: 1679 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President-Elect Rumen Radev Sworn In File photo, BGNES

The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Rumen Radev is taking place on Thursday morning.

At the Parliament headquarters, Radev has taken his oath of office several days before moving into the Presidency.

Vice President Iliana Iotova has followed suit.

Minutes before the event, outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has arrived at the National Assembly, telling reporters he wishes to see Radev being sent away with applause one day, getting the international acclaim of incumbent Rosen Plevneliev.

More to follow.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria