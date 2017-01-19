Reina Attacker 'Targeted Taksim Square' on New Year

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 19, 2017, Thursday // 07:29| Views: 781 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Reina Attacker 'Targeted Taksim Square' on New Year File photo, EPA/BGNES

Turkish authorities say the gunman who opened fire on New Year revelers in Istanbul, killing 39 people and wounding 65, was initially targeting the landmark Taksim Square, according to Hürriyet Daily News.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, detained earlier this week as the suspected perpetator, is quoted as saying he acted on the orders of an Islamic State (IS) group emir in Raqqa, the defecto capital of IS in Syria.

It was security measures on Taksim Square that prevented him to go there, he is reported as telling authorities." It didn’t seem possible to carry out an attack. I again contacted the person who gave me the order. We decided that Taksim wasn’t suitable for an attack and he ordered me to look for a new target. I traveled along the coast with a taxi at around 10 p.m. Reina seemed right."

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Reina, turkey, Istanbul attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria