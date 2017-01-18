Drivers’ Licenses To Be Suspended for Entering Roads Closed Due To Snow

Drivers who enter sections of roads that have been closed down temporarily because of bad meteorological conditions, violating the instructions of the Interior Ministry and the indicative signs that a ban has been imposed, will be deprived of their driving license for a period of three months and fined BGN 1,000, decided deputies on Wednesday while adopting the amendments to the Road Traffic Act.

If it is not the owner of the vehicle who violated the ban but another driver, the car, bus or truck will be banned from traffic for a period of three months.

The amendment was requested by the Interior Ministry in relation to cases at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, specified the Chairman of the Transport Committee Nastimir Ananiev.

In spite of the warnings of authorities and the closing of all roads in entire regions due to heavy snowfall, there were many violations, including the evacuation of an entire bus full of Japanese tourists.