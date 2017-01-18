Drivers’ Licenses To Be Suspended for Entering Roads Closed Due To Snow

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 18, 2017, Wednesday // 21:12| Views: 862 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Drivers’ Licenses To Be Suspended for Entering Roads Closed Due To Snow BGNES

Drivers who enter sections of roads that have been closed down temporarily because of bad meteorological conditions, violating the instructions of the Interior Ministry and the indicative signs that a ban has been imposed, will be deprived of their driving license for a period of three months and fined BGN 1,000, decided deputies on Wednesday while adopting the amendments to the Road Traffic Act.

If it is not the owner of the vehicle who violated the ban but another driver, the car, bus or truck will be banned from traffic for a period of three months.

The amendment was requested by the Interior Ministry in relation to cases at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, specified the Chairman of the Transport Committee Nastimir Ananiev.

In spite of the warnings of authorities and the closing of all roads in entire regions due to heavy snowfall, there were many violations, including the evacuation of an entire bus full of Japanese tourists.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: driver's license, snow, interior ministry, fine
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria