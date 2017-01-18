KEVR To Launch Inspections of Energy Distribution Ventures

Bulgaria: KEVR To Launch Inspections of Energy Distribution Ventures

Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry and the Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) will start emergency inspections of the three electricity distribution ventures due to the record-high consumption of electricity in the last two months.

The purpose is to guarantee that the bills of household consumers for December and January are real.

Experts will inspect random bills of clients of CEZ, EVN and ENERGO-PRO.

The experts will also inspect whether the technical equipment of the three electricity ventures on the territory of the country is in good working condition.

Each of the three ventures will work out its own criteria for the rescheduling of the payment of electricity bills and announce these. The purpose is for citizens to remain calm, explained Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

electricity, KEVR, inspections, bills, EVN, CEZ, Energo-Pro, Petkova
