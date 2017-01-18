Germany To Hold Parliamentary Elections on September 24

Germany To Hold Parliamentary Elections on September 24

German citizens will decide on September 24 whether Angela Merkel will be re-elected for a fourth mandate as German Chancellor, reported AFP.

The federal government decided on this date for parliamentary elections in its proposal to President Joachim Gauck.

The Christian Democratic Union of Merkel and the Christian Social Union of Bavaria are ahead at the moment in terms of the preferences of the electorate with 38%. The rating of the Social Democrats is 21%, while the populist far-right formation Alternative for Germany has the support of 11% of the voters.

Tags: Merkel, Gauck, elections, alternative for germany, CDU/CSU
