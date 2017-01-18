Russia, Turkey To Conduct First Joint Air Force Operation Against IS

Russia and Turkey will conduct their first joint air force operation against the terrorist grouping Islamic State in the suburbs of al-Bab in the Aleppo province, reported TASS, cited by the Focus agency.

“Nine strike aircraft of the Russian air force, including four SU-24M, four SU-25, one SU-34 bomber, and eight Turkish aircraft - four F-16 and four F-4 will take part in the operation which has been agreed on with the Syrian side. The operation will target 36 sites,” announced the Head of the Russian General Staff Main Operations Department Lt.Gen. Sergey Rudskoy.

Al-Bab is the main target of the operation Euphrates Shield which the Turkish army launched on August 24, 2016 in order to clear the Syrian-Turkish border from “terrorist groupings”.

In reality, Ankara’s aim was to prevent units of ethnic Kurds, including PKK, from gaining control along the entire southern border of the country.

