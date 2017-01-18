15-Km Truck Queue at Danube Bridge, Russe

January 18, 2017
Bulgaria: 15-Km Truck Queue at Danube Bridge, Russe

There is a 15-km queue of trucks at Danube Bridge Russe, reported BGNES.

Traffic jams started forming in the afternoon as many people began returning from work and they cannot move on due to the trucks.

The situation was complicated further by snow-cleaning machines. Traffic is regulated by three units of Border Police and their colleagues from Road Police.

The reason for the long queue of trucks is the complicated winter situation in the last 24 hours when there were restrictions on the movement of trucks.

Romanian authorities had also stopped trucks from moving in order to clear the roads from snow. It was only at 14:00 hrs on Wednesday that the movement of trucks weighing over 7.5 tonnes was permitted again.

Some of the trucks have to wait at Danube Bridge due to the fact that ferries do not operate because of the ice flow and there is no other way to pass through.

 

Russe, Danube Bridge, trucks, queue, Romania, ice flow, ferries, snow
