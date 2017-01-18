Bulgarian EP Deputies Adopt Common Stance Against Blockades in Greece

18 Bulgarian deputies in the European Parliament have announced a common position against the planned blockades in Greece and along the border with Bulgaria.

Representatives of all Bulgarian parties insist that the European Commission, its President Jean-Claude Juncker, Deputy President Frans Timmermans, Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc and Internal Market Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska undertake a commitment to resolve the problem with the road blockades expected in Greece as of January 23.

According to the deputies’ letter, the commissioners have to travel to Athens and hold talks with the Greek government on finding a quick solution.

Deputies reminded that, in 2016, the blockade which lasted over 40 days inflicted damages to the Bulgarian economy to the amount of tens of millions of Euros.

Then, over 6,000 drivers were blocked in severe winter conditions.

“We express our strong disagreement with the passive stance of the European Commission during the 2016 crisis,” stated the European deputies.

 

